ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cornell wrestling team is set for a big Saturday on the mats.

The Big Red, who’s newly ranked at sixth in the national rankings by Intermat, will have two road dual meets in Ivy League competition. #6 Cornell (5-2) will first head to compete with Brown University at Noon followed by a dual meet at Harvard at 6 pm. Both matches will be on ESPN+

Brown (2-4) is coached by former Cornell standout Jordan Leen who’s in his first season as head coach. Leen won an NCAA Championship in 2008 and was a three-time All-American for The Big Red. Jordan was also teammates with now second year Cornell head coach Mike Grey in that era.

Later on Saturday night, Cornell then travels from Providence to grapple with Harvard at 6 pm in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Crimson (0-1) faces Binghamton at Noon Saturday prior to their match against The Big Red.

Cornell begins its quest to once again earn an overall IVY League Championship Saturday and has won 97 of its last 98 dual meet matches dating back to 2001-02 in the conference. The Big Red captured the IVY crown last year after dropping a tough loss to Princeton the year prior. Cornell’s 17 straight Ivy League titles from 2003-19 is a record of consecutive titles by the same team in a sport in conference history.

To get you ready for Saturday’s big dual meets, we look back on last week’s Cornell win over Lehigh University at home. Cornell bested The Mountain Hawks 18-15 snapping a three-match losing streak to Lehigh.

(Video Courtesy of Cornell Athletics and ESPN+)