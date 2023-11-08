ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The wait is almost over.

The 9th Annual Twin Tiers Comic-Con hits the Arnot Mall Event Center this Saturday and Sunday. This year’s installment is the biggest one yet welcoming fans of all ages to the event center, the former Macy’s Department Store building.

The two-day spectacular runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12. Single-day ticket cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Two-day tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Kids 14 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Veterans and active-duty military can enter for free with military identification.

From costumes, to artists, special sessions and merchandise Twin Tiers Comic-Con has something for everyone. If you’d like to find out more information, you can visit Twin Tiers Comic-Con online here at the event’s official site: https://www.twintierscomiccon.com/

On Tuesday, 18 Sports had the opportunity to check out some of the setup before the fans begin piling in this weekend.