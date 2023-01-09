ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express got a big performance from one of their seniors on senior night on Monday.

The Elmira girls basketball team won a big matchup at home against Waverly 51-42 on senior night. Express senior Jalea Abrams poured in a game-high 30 points for the Express. Abrams scored 30-plus points for a second straight day after scoring 34 points for Elmira in a 63-61 win over St. Mary’s on Sunday. Kennedy Westbrook led the way in scoring for the Wolverines with 15 points.

Check out the highlights and scores from Monday are listed below.

Girls basketball

Elmira 51, Waverly 42

Corning 49, Vestal 45

Athens 51, Tioga 22

Boys basketball

Wellsboro 48, Jersey Shore 47

Haverling 53, Hammondsport 27