BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Jalea Abrams continues to move up in the record books for the Express.

The Elmira girls basketball team picked up a win on the road against Binghamton on Saturday 57-49. Jalea Abrams poured in a game-high 38 points for the Express. The senior guard passed Kiara Fisher for second place on the all-time scoring list at Elmira. Ellie Clearwater added eight points for the Express. Mariah Luke had a team-high 19 points for the Patriots.

Elmira wraps up their regular season at home against Corning on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.