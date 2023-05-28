ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Knights brought home a sectional title on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: @SecVSoftball)

The eighth-seeded Addison softball team captured a Section V Class C1 title with a 4-2 victory against sixth-seeded Letchworth at Eastridge High School. Courtney Wilson went 2-for-3 at the plate and had an RBI double for Addison. The Knights will face Class C2 champs Bolivar-Richburg in a Class C state qualifier on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at Fillmore High School.

Addison won a Class C state title in 2015.