SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner helped his team make program history.

(Photos courtesy: Tioga County Sports Report)

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor soccer player Addison Young is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Young had a huge game for the Eagles in the sectional finals. Addison scored four goals for top-seeded SVEC as they defeated second-seeded Trumansburg 6-2 to win a Section IV Class C title. It was the first sectional title win for SVEC since they became a combined program.