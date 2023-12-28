MYRTLE BEACH (WETM) – The defending National Cornhole Championships once again featured a top talent from the region.

(PHOTO: Kayden Blencowe Facebook)

Addison High School graduate, Kayden Blencowe, dropped his singles semifinal match Thursday night at the National High School Cornhole Championships in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Blencowe was the defending national champion in high school singles competition.

In a close match from the beginning, Blencowe dropped a tough bout to Tony Forbes 13-6 in the semis. Forbes is a student at Vacaville High School in Vacaville, California. Each match goes a total of 10 rounds to determine a winner. There is also a doubles division which crowns a national championship team.

This is the third-ever National Cornhole Championship event and it was the first to be nationally televised. The event provides seed money to schools and athletic departments around the country to help develop programs for the sport.

Cornhole is a sport anybody can play and the association encourages high schools to integrate the game into physical education classes, clubs and other school programs.