ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Addison junior wrestler Cade Sands is ready for a big finish.

Sands will compete in the 2023 New York State Wrestling Championships this Friday and Saturday at MVP Arena in Albany. The 118-pound Section V Champion earned the third overall seed in his bracket and will face the winner of Chenango Valley’s Connor Mika (33-9) or Jack Parise (21-4) of Carle Place in the second round.

Sands (37-2) has racked up an impressive record with 27 of his 37 wins coming by pin this season. For his career, Sands has eclipsed the 100 wins mark with 109 and is a two-time Section V Class B2 Champion. For Sands, it’s all about being ready to compete hard this weekend.

“I was pretty pumped because I didn’t go last year, I didn’t qualify,” Sands said. Addison has never had a New York State Champion in wrestling and at the number three seed Sands believes he will put his best performance forward.

“I think regardless of seedings I’m going to do pretty well,” added Sands.

Complete brackets in both D-I and D-II for the state wrestling championships can be found here: https://nysphsaa.org/documents/2023/2/19//NYS_Final_2.pdf