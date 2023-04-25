ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grad Aidan Chamberlin had a solid performance on the mound.

The freshman pitcher at D-I Navy threw an inning of work last week for the Midshipmen in a 5-1 loss at Bucknell. Chamberlin had two strikeouts and surrendered just one hit for Navy in the game in one of his best efforts on the year. In seven total appearances this season, Chamberlin has nine strikeouts in seven innings in relief.

Aidan will be looking to establish himself at Navy after a slow start to the season. Chamberlin has given up 19 hits and 10 earned runs in 48 batters faced.

Navy (20-21) will next host Maryland Eastern Shore Wednesday night at 5 pm.