ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – Alfred University is moving forward on plans to develop a new sports complex.

Alfred University announced this week plans to develop a new sports complex atop Jericho Hill in the Town of Alfred. The “Saxon Hill” project, would cost an estimated $18-20 million dollars. The new complex would increase the University’s intercollegiate athletic offerings, boost student recruitment and retention efforts, and significantly increase enrollment.

The University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved moving the project earlier this month to the design phase. The Saxon Hill project would add two turf fields, a baseball diamond, an outdoor track, and additional softball playing facilities. The new fields would support the University’s existing intercollegiate football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s lacrosse, and men’s and women’s track and field programs. They would also enable the addition of new sports, such as field hockey, baseball, archery, women’s rugby, and men’s volleyball.

The design phase of the project, which includes finalizing architectural plans and securing the necessary permitting needed for construction, is expected to last 10-12 months.

