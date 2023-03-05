ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads grad helped the Saxons win a tournament title on Sunday.

(Photo courtesy: @AUSaxons)

The Alfred University men’s basketball team defeated #1 Alvernia University 65-63 on Sunday at home to win the 2023 ECAC Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship. Horseheads grad Brewster Marshall scored a game-high 25 points for the Saxons. The graduate student forward was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, totaling 50 points and 11 rebounds in two games. Marshall led the team in scoring this season averaging 16.8 points a game. He also led the team in rebounds with 223 and in blocks with 38.

The Saxons finish their season with a record of 22-7.