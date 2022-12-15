ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The coveted Ernie Davis Award was given out on Thursday.
Despite the tough weather, the Kiwanis Luncheon was a go to honor the top high school football in Chemung County. Elmira’s Brady Keefe earned the 2022 award after a monster year at running back for the Express. Keefe becomes the first Elmira player to win the award since Dan Fedor won it in 2017. The win also snaps Horseheads’ streak of four consecutive wins.
Below, a full list of all-time winners in honor of Ernie Davis, the first black football player to ever win college football’s Heisman Trophy while at Syracuse University in 1961. Known as “The Elmira Express” Davis sadly passed away at age 23 in 1961 from leukemia.
Ernie Davis Award All-Time Winners
1963: Ray Fratarcangelo, Elmira Free Academy
1964: Mike Malone, Elmira Notre Dame
1965: Jack Leonard, Notre Dame
1966: Joel Ramich, Notre Dame
1967: Charley Collins, Elmira Southside
1968: Dana Carpenter, EFA
1969: Jim Savino, Southside
1970: Mark Riopko, Thomas A. Edison
1971: Sam Crumpton, Southside
1972: Jim Greene, EFA
1973: A.J. Nassar, Notre Dame
1974: Jamie Krum, Southside
1975: Brad Clark, Horseheads
1976: George Swan, EFA; and Matt Riordan, Notre Dame
1977: Steve Ramich, Notre Dame
1978: Bruce Stayments, EFA
1979: Marty Chalk, EFA; and Eric Rice, Edison
1980: Blaine Fowler, EFA
1981: Tony Prettyman, EFA
1982: Pete Curkendall, Southside
1983: Pete Curkendall, Southside
1984: Dan Callahan, Southside
1985: Jim Polcyn, Notre Dame
1986: Joe Paradis, Edison
1987: Bob Grosvenor, Notre Dame
1988: Bert Conklin, Horseheads
1989: Kevin Murphy, EFA
1990: Geoff Woodworth, Notre Dame
1991: D’Andre Fulmer, EFA
1992: John Maio, Notre Dame
1993: Orlando Smith, EFA
1994: Joel Stephens, Notre Dame
1995: Josh Trexler, EFA
1996: Brad Polk, Notre Dame
1997: Nate Watkins, Horseheads
1998: Matt Tunison, Horseheads; Chris Mallette, Edison
1999: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame
2000: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame
2001: Pat Manuel, Notre Dame
2002: Paul Harnas, Edison
2003: Joel Coon-Ribble, Elmira
2004: Matt Manganaro, Horseheads
2005: Pat Schweiger, Edison; Zack Manuel, Notre Dame
2006: Luke Herrington, Horseheads
2007: Mike Ficarro, Southside
2008: Matt Buice, Notre Dame
2009: Terrell Brown, EFA
2010: Jordan Shay, Southside
2011: Trevor Maycumber, Elmira
2012: Tom Agan, Notre Dame; Glen Watson, Horseheads; Jerry McPeak, Elmira
2013: Eli Thomas, Elmira
2014: Jerry McPeak, Elmira
2015: Allaah Sessions, Elmira
2016: Derrick Stark, Notre Dame
2017: Dan Fedor, Elmira
2018: Maurice Rankins Jr., Horseheads
2019: Gavin Elston, Horseheads
2020: (No Award, COVID-19)
2021: Ryan Scott, Horseheads (Spring), Riley Loomis, Horseheads (Fall)
2022: Brady Keefe, Elmira