ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The coveted Ernie Davis Award was given out on Thursday.

Despite the tough weather, the Kiwanis Luncheon was a go to honor the top high school football in Chemung County. Elmira’s Brady Keefe earned the 2022 award after a monster year at running back for the Express. Keefe becomes the first Elmira player to win the award since Dan Fedor won it in 2017. The win also snaps Horseheads’ streak of four consecutive wins.

Below, a full list of all-time winners in honor of Ernie Davis, the first black football player to ever win college football’s Heisman Trophy while at Syracuse University in 1961. Known as “The Elmira Express” Davis sadly passed away at age 23 in 1961 from leukemia.

Ernie Davis Award All-Time Winners

1963: Ray Fratarcangelo, Elmira Free Academy

1964: Mike Malone, Elmira Notre Dame

1965: Jack Leonard, Notre Dame

1966: Joel Ramich, Notre Dame

1967: Charley Collins, Elmira Southside

1968: Dana Carpenter, EFA

1969: Jim Savino, Southside

1970: Mark Riopko, Thomas A. Edison

1971: Sam Crumpton, Southside

1972: Jim Greene, EFA

1973: A.J. Nassar, Notre Dame

1974: Jamie Krum, Southside

1975: Brad Clark, Horseheads

1976: George Swan, EFA; and Matt Riordan, Notre Dame

1977: Steve Ramich, Notre Dame

1978: Bruce Stayments, EFA

1979: Marty Chalk, EFA; and Eric Rice, Edison

1980: Blaine Fowler, EFA

1981: Tony Prettyman, EFA

1982: Pete Curkendall, Southside

1983: Pete Curkendall, Southside

1984: Dan Callahan, Southside

1985: Jim Polcyn, Notre Dame

1986: Joe Paradis, Edison

1987: Bob Grosvenor, Notre Dame

1988: Bert Conklin, Horseheads

1989: Kevin Murphy, EFA

1990: Geoff Woodworth, Notre Dame

1991: D’Andre Fulmer, EFA

1992: John Maio, Notre Dame

1993: Orlando Smith, EFA

1994: Joel Stephens, Notre Dame

1995: Josh Trexler, EFA

1996: Brad Polk, Notre Dame

1997: Nate Watkins, Horseheads

1998: Matt Tunison, Horseheads; Chris Mallette, Edison

1999: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame

2000: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame

2001: Pat Manuel, Notre Dame

2002: Paul Harnas, Edison

2003: Joel Coon-Ribble, Elmira

2004: Matt Manganaro, Horseheads

2005: Pat Schweiger, Edison; Zack Manuel, Notre Dame

2006: Luke Herrington, Horseheads

2007: Mike Ficarro, Southside

2008: Matt Buice, Notre Dame

2009: Terrell Brown, EFA

2010: Jordan Shay, Southside

2011: Trevor Maycumber, Elmira

2012: Tom Agan, Notre Dame; Glen Watson, Horseheads; Jerry McPeak, Elmira

2013: Eli Thomas, Elmira

2014: Jerry McPeak, Elmira

2015: Allaah Sessions, Elmira

2016: Derrick Stark, Notre Dame

2017: Dan Fedor, Elmira

2018: Maurice Rankins Jr., Horseheads

2019: Gavin Elston, Horseheads

2020: (No Award, COVID-19)

2021: Ryan Scott, Horseheads (Spring), Riley Loomis, Horseheads (Fall)

2022: Brady Keefe, Elmira