ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WETM) – It was the chance of a lifetime for one local sports collector.

Horseheads’ Don Allison had the opportunity to share stories, photos and even cookies with Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly on Sunday. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback paced the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990’s and is considered one of the best to ever play his position in the game.

Allison was attending the Bills game as Buffalo throttled the Miami Dolphins 48-20. Behind Allison and Don’s great friend, Greg Tranter of Elmira, was in fact Kelly watching the game. Kelly is known for immersing himself with fans in lower level seating at Bills game in an effort to see all of the action better.

Kelly also shared game strategies and football knowledge with both Allison and Tranter throughout the Bills’ big win over the Dolphins. A win that put an early stamp on AFC East bragging rights for Buffalo.

Tranter is the co-author of The Buffalo Bills: An Illustrated Timeline of a Storied Team which is on sale now. Allison attended the game with Tranter and together the two are one of the most dynamic collectors in Twin Tiers history.

Tranter is well-known for having the world’s largest Buffalo Bills collection which was donated to the Buffalo History Museum. Allison had a storied collection of Corning Red Sox merchandise that was recently acquired by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Allison and Tranter, who met through the mutual respect and love of collecting, will always cherish Sunday’s unforgettable moment with one of football’s all-time greats, Jim Kelly.