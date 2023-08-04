ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Amsterdam won the PGCBL Championship on the road Thursday night.

The Mohawks topped the Elmira Pioneers 3-0 at Dunn Field winning their second consecutive PGCBL crown. Amsterdam pitcher Max Ramirez was the difference maker in the game. The University of Utah right hander pitched seven innings and surrendered just two hits with 13 strikeouts.

The Mohawks broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning after fellow Utah player Cam Gurney hit an RBI single down the left field line making it 1-0 Amsterdam. Gurney finished the game 3-for-4 and added a double. They then scored two runs in the fifth inning which concluded the scoring for the night.

In that inning, Gage Miller was hit by a pitch which scored a run with the bases loaded. Minutes later, Bruer Webster hit an RBI single for the final run of the game making it 3-0 Amsterdam.

The Pioneers had just three hits on the night courtesy of singles by Cooper Smith, Jake Kellerher and Spencer Aubin. Elmira won their first PGCBL West Championship since 2013 to get into the championship series capping off a memorable season at Dunn Field.

Fans attended the game for free courtesy of the Hilliard Corporation. Watch the complete highlights and reaction from Pioneers manger Andy Drum and team owner Robbie Nichols from Thursday night.