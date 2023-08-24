ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball product is staying home.

The Elmira Pioneers announced Thursday that manager Andy Drum has re-signed for two more years to lead the team in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL). The new deal runs through the 2025 baseball year. This past season, Drum coached the Pios to their first PGCBL West title since 2013.

The Elmira native was a standout at Elmira Southside High School and has helped several players get to the next level in professional baseball. Drum has been the manager of the Pioneers since the 2021 season.

Prior, Drum was the assistant manager of the team from 2017-2020. In his three seasons as manager, Drum has earned 70 total wins. Elmira lost to Amsterdam in the PGCBL Championship earlier this month.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the job Coach Drum has done since taking over the head Manager & Coach for the team,” Pioneers owner Robbie Nichols said.

“He has been with our organization since 2017 as an assistant coach and has always been a tremendous part of our success. We love that he is involved in the community, growing up here, raising his family here, he knows how important the Elmira Pioneers are to our community.”

