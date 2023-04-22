ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – All-state teams are out in girls basketball and they feature local talent.

The New York State Sportswriters Association all-state teams have been revealed for the 2022-23 season. Several local standouts have made the list. Elmira senior Jalea Abrams earned her third all-state selection as a fifth-team pick in Class AA after averaging 26.8 points a game. Waverly senior Kennedy Westbrook averaged 19.8 points a game for the Wolverines and was a fourth-team pick in Class B.

Edison junior Payton Littlefield averaged 21.4 ppg and was a fifth-team selection in Class C. Odessa-Montour senior Hannah Nolan was also a fifth-team pick in Class D after averaging 13.7 ppg and 9.4 rpg.

Local basketball players earning all-state honors are listed below.

Class AA

Jalea Abrams (Elmira senior) – 5th team

Alyssa Dobson (Corning senior) – 11th team

Jenna DiNardo (Corning senior) – 15th team

Class A

Sophia Bonnell (Horseheads junior) – 11th team

Class B

Kennedy Westbrook (Waverly senior) – 4th team

Jordyn Dyring (Hornell freshman) – 11th team

Meredith Czajkowski (Haverling senior) – 12th team

Class C

Payton Littlefield (Edison junior) – 5th team

Lillian Mullen (Canisteo-Greenwood junior) – 6th team

Kendall Parker (Dundee/Bradford sophomore) – 7th team

Shannon Maloney (Elmira Notre Dame senior) – 8th team

Brooke Burd (Canisteo-Greenwood senior) – 12th team

Class D

Hannah Nolan (Odessa-Montour senior ) – 5th team

Natalie Cornell (Jasper-Troupsburg junior) – 8th team

