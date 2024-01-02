ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several area local basketball teams come in ranked in the state.

The latest New York State Sportswriters Association rankings have arrived and local basketball is well represented for the first edition of 2024. The Avoca/Prattsburgh boys basketball team is ranked 4th in Class D with a (5-3) record. Waverly High School is ranked 16th in Class C with the Wolverines (5-1) off to a strong start to the year.

On the girls side, the Hornell Red Raiders are ranked at the top of the Class B standings at (4-1).

Each week, the NYSSWA releases it’s weekly rankings on Tuesday mornings. 18 Sports will continue to follow the respective teams in the polls as the season continues.