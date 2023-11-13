ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the region’s top football programs are still alive in the postseason.

The action resumes this Friday and Saturday but only the strong have continued to survive. We’ll first begin in New York State’s opening round as Section IV champs #1 Tioga (11-0) will take on #13 Dolgeville (8-2) Friday night in Vestal. Kickoff is set for 5 pm. The Tigers are the two-time defending New York State Champions in Class D and currently won 38 games in a row.

In the same bracket as Tioga, #15 Canisteo-Greenwood (9-2) plays #2 Clymer-Sherman-Panama (10-0) at 5 pm at Williamsville South High School. C-G is basking in its first-ever Section V Championship after topping York/Pavilion 6-0 last Friday night.

Also on Friday, the unbeaten Troy Trojans (12-0) will play Southern Columbia (11-1) at home in the PIAA District IV Championship. Kickoff is at 7 pm at the Troy Fairgrounds, Southern Columbia has won the past eight championships in Class AA.

And then on Saturday, two-time defending Section IV Class C Champions #4 Waverly (10-1) battles #6 Adirondack (10-1) at Noon in Vestal. The Wolverines surged past Chenango Forks for the second consecutive year on Saturday 30-21.

In the nightcap Saturday, the Elmira Express faces #7 Syracuse CBA (11-0) at 6 pm also at Vestal High School. Elmira (5-5) is coming off of its first Section IV title since 2018 after topping Corning on the road this past Friday, 31-14.

Stay with 18 Sports as we continue our coverage of the high school football postseason throughout the region.