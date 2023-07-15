BUDAPEST, Hungary (WETM) – Cornell wrestling standout Vito Arujau had a strong showing internationally.

Arujau, considered one of the top talents on the rise in the sport of freestyle wrestling, earned a 3rd place finish at the Budapest Ranking Series Tournament in Hungary Friday at 61kg. Vito had a challenging opening draw in 2022 World Champ at 57kg Zelimkhan Abakarov. Arujau battled the champ from Albania but ultimately fell in a close bout, 2-0.

Vito, representing Spartan Combat RTC in Ithaca, went on to beat world medalist Narmandakh of Mongalia 10-0 earning a spot in the bronze medal match. Arujau subsequently took bronze after Vladimir Kudrin of Kazakhstan medically forfeited due to injury.

The ranking series event is one of the final tune-ups before Arujau will compete in the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. The event begins September 16th and runs through the 24th. Vito earned his spot on the 2023 USA Senior World Team by winning Final X last month in New Jersey. The win followed Arujau, who will be a senior this season, winning an NCAA title at Cornell to go along with Most Outstanding Wrestler honors in March.

Cornell placed third in the country at the NCAA Tournament only behind Penn State and Iowa. It was the first podium finish for Cornell as a team at the tournament since 2011.

Joining Arujau in Serbia will be fellow Cornell great Lansing’s own Kyle Dake on Team USA at 74kg. Dake, a four-time World Champion, won an Olympic Bronze Medal in Tokyo in 2021 and was the first Cornell wrestler to win four NCAA Championships.

Kyle is the first and only wrestler to win four NCAA titles at four different weights for The Big Red. Dake now trains for the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club in State College.