COLUMBIA, M.O. (WETM) – Corning grad Atalyia Rijo went deep in a big way for the Razorbacks on Sunday.

(Photo courtesy: SEC Network+)

Corning grad Atalyia Rijo blasted a go-ahead grand slam to right field in the top of the fourth inning to give Arkansas softball a 6-3 lead on the road against Missouri. The 12th-ranked Razorbacks would fall to the Tigers and Horseheads grad Kendal Cook 7-6 in their regular season finale.

The freshman shortstop went 1-for-3 with four RBI’s and a run scored. Rijo finished the regular season with a .218 batting average with five home runs and 24 RBI’s. Arkansas (38-16) has earned the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament and will play at home on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. CT against an opponent yet to be determined.