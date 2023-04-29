WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wildcats won a pitcher’s duel against the Wolverines on Saturday to stay undefeated.

The Athens baseball team defeated Waverly on the road on Saturday 1-0 in a battle of unbeaten teams. Nick Jacob drove in the only run of the game in the top of third inning with an RBI single to right field to give Athens a 1-0 lead. Luke Horton would keep the Wildcats (12-0) in front with an impressive performance on the mound with 14 strikeouts. Jay Pipher also shined on the mound for the Wolverines (12-1) in the pitcher’s duel with eight strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run.

Check out the highlights from Saturday.