ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Another season of NTL football is here.

It was week one of the NTL football season on Friday night. Athens began their season with a 33-14 loss at home to Executive Education Academy. The Raptors took a 7-0 lead on an 11-yard touchdown run by Darmel Lopez. The Wildcats answered right back on the very next play from scrimmage. Mason Lister connected with Caleb Nichols on a quick pass and Nichols would head all the way to the endzone to tie the game at 7. The Raptors would regain the lead later in the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Zamier Perkins to give them a 13-7 lead.

Check out the highlights from Friday night and NTL football week 1 scores are listed below.

NTL Football Week 1

Executive Education Academy 33, Athens 14

Towanda 34, North Penn/Mansfield 13

Montoursville 21, Wellsboro 14

Troy 20, Bald Eagle 9

Canton 31, Union 18

Northwest 51, Cowanesque Valley 19

Nativity BVM 43, Wyalusing Area 16



