ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Another season of NTL football begins in two weeks.

The Athens Wildcats have their eyes on returning to the District IV playoffs. The Wildcats went 6-5 last season and made it to the District IV 3A playoffs where they lost to Montoursville. Athens returns a senior class with plenty of experience and have some underclassman looking to contribute.

Athens senior quarterback Mason Lister says the team is aiming to return to the playoffs and to make a deep run in the postseason. “After two years of knowing what the playoffs are about I would absolutely love nothing more to go out there and win a playoff game,” said Lister.

The Wildcats begin their season at home on August 26th against Executive Education Academy. Their full schedule is listed below.

Athens Wildcats 2022 Schedule