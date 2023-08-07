ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Athens football is set for a new future.

For the first time since 2001, the program will have a brand new head coach leading the team. This past year, longtime Athens leader Jack Young announced he will be retiring as the head football coach for the Wildcats. Young, who is a prominent fixture in all of Pennsylvania athletics, decided to spend more time with his family after decades of service.

Now, a familiar face will take over the helm. Athens wrestling coach Shawn Bradley was named the school’s next head coach and addressed the optimism of the program at this year’s NTL Media Day.

Bradley, a standout wrestler at Athens High School who then went on to great success at Cornell University, is ready to go. Most of all, he’s proud of this particular group of talent who can take the ball and run with it to ultimate success.

The Wildcats will have to replace Mason Lister at quarterback and focus on sharpening their skill position players. Athens opens up on Friday, August 25 at Line Mountain at 7 pm. A week prior, the Wildcats will scrimmage Susquehanna Community August 19 at 10 am. Full schedule is listed below.

8/19 Susquehanna Community Sabers (AA) 10:00 am Scrimmage

8/25 @Line Mountain Eagles (AA) 7:00 pm

9/01 @Cowanesque Valley Indians (AAA) 7:00 pm

9/08 Wyalusing Area Rams* (AA) 7:00 pm

9/15 Wellsboro Hornets* (AA) 7:00 pm

9/22 Troy Area Trojans* (AA) 7:00 pm

9/29 @Towanda Black Knights* (AA) 7:00 pm

10/06 North Penn-Mansfield Panthers* (AA) 7:00 pm

10/13 Canton Area Warriors* (A) 7:00 pm

10/20 @Central Columbia Blue Jays (AAA) 7:00 pm

10/27 @Sayre Redskins (A) 7:00 pm