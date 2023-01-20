ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Mason Lister played his way into the record books.

Thursday night, Lister eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for the Athens boys basketball team in a Valley win over Sayre, 63-53. Lister, a senior guard, ended the game with six points and was able to secure his record from the free throw line late in the third quarter. Coming into the game Lister was just four points shy of the mark and now has 1,002 career points.

In other action Thursday night, Horseheads pulled away from visiting Elmira in a STAC West battle, 72-53. Alex Daugherty led the Blue Raiders with 22 points while Jeremy Truax added 20 for Horsheads.

Elmira’s Chris Woodard score a team-high 14 points for the Express. Full Thursday night scoreboard listed below.

High School Boys Basketball

Athens 63, Sayre 53

Horseheads 72, Elmira 53

#16 Waverly 76, Whitney Point 26

#15 Moravia 69, S-VE 31

#2 Avoca/Prattsburgh 86, #16 J-T 55

Addison 60, Campbell-Savona 36

(Video courtesy of The Morning Times & Horseheads Athletics)