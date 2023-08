ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Athens High School athletes were a big part of Monday’s Little League World Series.

2022 Athens grad Izaak Hobday threw out the ceremonial first pitch in Monday night’s 7 pm game between Texas and California. Hobday recently won a gold and silver medal at the Special Olympics in Germany.

Also of major note, Athens High School sophomore Jenna Buck sang the National Anthem prior to the game. Major congratulations to both Hobday and Buck on their great accomplishments.