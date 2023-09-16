BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Cornell’s Vito Arujau is one win away from an ultimate prize.

After a stellar performance at the 2023 Senior World Wrestling Championships in Serbia, Arujaa will compete for a gold medal tomorrow at 61kg. Arujau won via tech fall 12-2 in the semis utilizing a leg lace for victory. Vito beat Zhumashbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) in the semifinal round and ended the match on a 8-0 scoring run.

The 2023 NCAA Champion and USA Open Champion will square off against Abasgadzhi Magomedov (independent) Sunday. Action begins at Noon and can be watched on FloWrestling.org. Magomedov is the 2021 world champion at 61kg.

Fellow Cornell wrestling alums Kyle Dake and Ben Honis will be competing in Serbia at 74kg and 97kg respectively starting on Sunday. Dake, a Lansing native four-time world champion, will look for his fifth this weekend. Honis will represent Italy at this weight after competing for the USA in previous years.

