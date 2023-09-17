HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local BMX team raced for a special cause in Horseheads over the weekend.

Ausome BMX competed to help spread awareness about autism and suicide prevention at The Holding Point in Horseheads. Hundreds of riders participated and won respective New York State Championships. The Ausome team had several riders compete well but the real win was in garnering interest and awareness for the causes they were racing for.

Highlighting the team was Teagan Matthews who earned his New York State plate and Jordan Decker. Decker took first and Matthews had a third place finish (photo below) in their age groups at the championships.

Below, phots from The Holding Point of the team which was the second-ever time the complex held the state championship.