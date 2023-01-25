ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Austin Teets continues to take major steps in professional baseball.

Teets, a 2015 Horseheads High School graduate, will begin his first season with the Montgomery Biscuits in Alabama as a conditioning coach. Montgomery is the Class AA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Last season, Teets had the opportunity to intern with the Seattle Mariners and even connected and learned so much about the industry with Elmira’s Jeff Mathers. Jeff is a strength coach in the Mariners farm system and a graduate of Elmira Free Academy in 2010.

Teets graduated from SUNY Brockport with a degree in exercise science, and worked for a master’s degree at Elmira College. Teets served as a trainer at New York Sport and Fitness in Elmira after a standout baseball career at Horseheads for the Blue Raiders.

18 Sports congratulates Teets on the next step of his already impressive baseball journey.