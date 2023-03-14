PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Titans are headed back to the state final four.

The defending Class D state champion Avoca-Prattsburgh boys basketball team is headed back to Glens Falls this weekend to defend their state title. The Titans will take on Hamilton out of Section III in the Class D state semifinals on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. Avoca-Prattsburgh head coach Brian Putnam says having played on the big stage a year ago is an advantage. “I think the experience is huge. Some of the kids have seen going into it, hopefully more comfortable and more relaxed,” said Putnam.

The Titans are coming off of a dominant 67-35 win against Panama in the state quarterfinals last weekend. The team likes the way they are playing heading into the state final four. “We’re right where we wanna be. We’re playing pretty good. Really working on our offense. Teams are trying to slow us down,” said senior forward Sawyer Devoe.

Avoca-Prattsburgh will head to Glens Falls with a 23-2 record as they look to win back-to-back state titles. “We’re always confident. I think the key is defensive rebounding. We play great defense, rebound the ball well as a team and the offense will take care of itself,” said senior forward Haden Abbott.