GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Titans are back-to-back state champs.

(Photo courtesy: @NYSPHSAA)

(Video courtesy: @NYSPHSAA & NFHS Network)

The Avoca-Prattsburgh boys basketball team won a second straight Class D state title with a 70-48 victory against Chapel Field Christian in the state finals on Sunday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. The Titans trailed the Lions early on but would go in front and led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter. Avoca-Prattsburgh would build a double-digit lead in the second quarter and took a 38-22 lead into halftime. The Titans would stay in front in the second half on their way to capturing a second straight state title.

Senior Haden Abbott poured in 32 points for the Titans and was named the Tournament MVP. Senior Sawyer Devoe had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and was named to the All-Tournament team and Macoy Putnam received the Sportsmanship award for the Titans.

Avoca-Prattsburgh finishes their second straight state title winning season with a record of 25-2.