ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Titans are sectional champs for the third straight season.

The top-seeded Avoca-Prattsburgh boys basketball team defeated third-seeded Batavia-Notre Dame 93-67 to win a third straight Section V Class D1 title on Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena. Haden Abbott had a game-high 28 points for the defending Class D state champs.

Check out the highlights and Saturday’s playoff scoreboard is listed below.

High School boys basketball

District IV Class AAA finals

(3) Troy 50, (1) North Penn/Mansfield 46

Section V Class D1 finals

(1) Avoca-Prattsburgh 93, Batavia-Notre Dame 67

Section V Class D2 finals

(2) Mount Morris 70, (1) Jasper-Troupsburg 56

Section V Class B2 finals

(4) Wellsville 52, (3) Le Roy 43

Section IV Class C finals

(2) Moravia 74, (8) Tioga 57

High School girls basketball

Section V Class B2 finals

(3) Hornell 54, (1) Dansville 47

Section V Class C1 finals

(2) Oakfield-Alabama 49, (1) Canisteo-Greenwood 45

Section V Class C2 finals

(3) Pavilion 45, (4) Dundee-Bradford 36