AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – The champs were honored in Avoca on Wednesday night.

Local leaders made a special trip to Avoca High School to honor and recognize the back-to-back New York State Class D Boys Champions, Avoca/Prattsburgh boys basketball. New York State Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano and Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes were on hand to celebrate this major accomplishment for the program.

Avoca/Prattsburgh stormed to its second consecutive title after going (25-2) on the season. The team cruised to a 70-48 win over Chapel Field Christian Academy in March for the championship in Glens Falls. Each member of the team received an official Legislative Resolution for their accomplishment.

In a provided statement by O’Mara, Palmesano and Byrnes expressed their support for such a special basketball team.

“The Avoca-Prattsburgh boys varsity basketball state champions have been on an amazing, nearly undefeated run over the past three years, topped off by these back-to-back state championships. It does not get better for high school athletes. The team has brought excitement, extraordinary joy, and deep pride to their school, their families and friends, the community at large, and our entire region. We are equally proud to recognize their commitment, excellence, effort, teamwork, and unforgettable success!

Avoca/Prattsburgh head basketball coach Brian Putnam was thrilled to share this moment for the student-athletes.

“This group is the most hardworking and talented group of young men I have ever worked with,” Putnam said. “Their unselfishness and dedication to the team is what really sets them apart from other teams. They had one common goal again this year and each Titan was willing to play whatever role was needed to attain that goal, never letting individual accomplishments be more important than the goal of a second state title.”

(PHOTO: Provided)