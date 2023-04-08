ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A charity ice hockey game was held in downtown Elmira on Saturday night.

The annual Battle of The Badges ice hockey game between the Elmira Police Department and the Elmira Fire Department was held at First Arena. The Fire Department won the competitive exhibition game 6-4. Admission was free with donations going to both departments as well as the Elmira Animal Shelter and the Arnot NICU.

Members of both teams say the game is getting more competitive and is growing each year. ” We have all the respect for those guys. It’s for charity but it gets a little competitive out there, it’s all fun,” said Elmira firefighter Bailey Bourgeois. “This year it’s getting even bigger. There is more and more people in the stands. Each year we’re raising more and more money for the community,” said Chemung County Sheriff Deputy Conor Everett.