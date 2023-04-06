ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A special charity game hits First Arena this weekend.

The annual Battle of The Badges ice hockey game is this Saturday at 6 pm at Elmira’s First Arena. Members from the The Elmira Police Department and The Elmira Fire Department will play an exhibition hockey game benefitting both agencies. Admission is free with donations graciously accepted.

Proceeds will also go to the Elmira Animal Shelter from the game which is sure to entertain fans the entire night. Also of major note, retired Elmira Fire Department captain Mike Sullivan will be in attendance. Sullivan will be playing the bag pipes for the fire department’s entrance to the ice.

Elmira firefighter Bailey Bourgeois, a lacrosse standout at Horseheads and Limestone College, says this is night to simply have some fun.

“All excitement and stuff like that,” Bourgeois said. “The police department and us pretty much kind of work everyday together hand-in-hand on a daily basis in a pretty serious environment.”

It’s a night that Bailey says is a benefit for the entire community, especially when they’re not too serious.

“So it’s good to let loose on the ice a little bit and have some fun,” added Bourgeois. “Hopefully, we can give the fans a show.”

For more information on the game, you can find more information on First Arena’s Facebook page.