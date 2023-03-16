ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local basketball programs earned prestigious awards on Thursday.

The Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) announced its 2023 awards and some familiar names are getting some hardware. In Section IV Class AA, Elmira’s Jalea Abrams was named MVP on the girls side.

In Class AA boys, Elmira’s Chris Woodard shared MVP honors with Luke Little of Ithaca. Express head coach Ryan Johnson was voted coach of the year for Elmira’s Section IV Championship win.

In Class A, Horseheads Jeff Limoncelli was voted coach of the year after earning a Section IV crown for the boys program. Tioga’s Brian Card was also named top coach in Class C for The Tigers after winning a title of their own.

Below, a complete list of each Section IV Basketball All-Star first team pick. Player and coach awards are voted on by the BCANY. The annual All-Star game is slated for Tuesday, March 21 at Elmira College’s Speidel Gym. The girls game is at 5:45 pm followed by the boys at 7:30 pm.

Section IV Girls Hoops All-Stars

First Team Selections

Jalea Abrams Elmira HS

Jenna DiNardo Corning HS

Alyssa Dobson Corning HS

Kaety L’Amoreaux M-E HS

Sophia Bonnell Horseheads HS

Adrianna Fontana U-E HS

Marisa Smith Johnson City HS

Precious Gabriel JC HS

Hayley Beebe NV HS

Makana Gardner NV HS

Kennedy Westbrook Waverly HS

Maggie Warpus Chenango Forks HS

Kailey Kalet Union Springs HS

Payton Gilbert Union Springs HS

Payton Littlefield Edison HS

Madelyn Barrows Oxford HS

Section IV Boys Hoops All-Stars

Zubayr Griffen (Johnson City)

Andrew Erickson (Seton Catholic)

Jeremy Truax (Horseheads)

Luke Little (Ithaca)

Trevor Warpus (Chenango Forks)

Cullen Green (Maine Endwell)

John Bangel (Owego)

Larry Morse (Union Endicott)

Chris Woodard (Elmira)

Logan Booker (Corning)

Joey Tomasso (Waverly)

Evan Sickler (Tioga)

Jackson Casey (Corning)