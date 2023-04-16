PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher and the Providence Bruins will have home ice in the playoffs through the Eastern Conference Finals.

Elmira native Johnny Beecher had an assist as the Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds 7-3 at home in their regular season finale to win an Atlantic Division title. The Bruins also clinched home ice in the AHL 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs through the Eastern Conference Finals.

Beecher finishes the regular season with nine goals and 14 assists in 61 games played. The Providence Bruins await the conclusion of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs and will face the lowest remaining seed in the second round.