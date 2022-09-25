PHILADELPHIA (WETM) – Saturday night was a big night on the ice for Johnny Beecher.

Elmira native Johnny Beecher made his NHL preseason debut for the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The center had two shots on goal and played over 15 minutes for the Bruins in a 2-1 loss on the road to the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. The 2019 Bruins NHL first-round draft pick played close to five minutes on the power-play for Boston.

Beecher is on the training camp roster for the Boston Bruins and will try to win a roster spot. Beecher played well last season for the franchise’s AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins, where he had three goals and two assists in nine games. Beecher had 39 points in 81 games in three seasons on the ice for the Michigan Wolverines.

The Boston Bruins host the New York Rangers in a preseason game on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.