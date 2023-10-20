SAN JOSE (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher recorded another first Thursday night.

Beecher notched his first career NHL point for Boston in the Bruins’ 3-1 win at the San Jose Sharks. In the first period, Beecher had the assist on a goal to Boston captain Brad Marchand making the score 1-0.

In perhaps the most complete game of his rookie season thus far, Beecher played well as the fourth-line center. Beecher recorded 11:22 of total ice time and won seven of 11 faceoffs. Johnny also had two overall shots and one blocked shot on defense which was highlighted on the game broadcast. The blocked shot set up a high percentage shorthanded attempt by Marchand.

Last week, Beecher made his NHL debut with the Bruins in a 3-1 win over the Blackhawks. Beecher made national headlines in his first game for his aggressive play and his first scuffle on NHL ice.

This season, Beecher has seen solid ice time in all three games for Boston (3-0-0) and will be looking for his first NHL goal.

Beecher will have his chance again on Saturday when Boston travels to face the LA Kings (2-1-1) Saturday night at 10:30 pm. A 2019 NHL first round selection (30th overall) by Boston, Beecher played the last two season in the AHL for the Providence Bruins after a solid run at The University of Michigan for the Wolverines.