DENVER, C.O. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher made a major impact in his return to the Boston Bruins lineup.

(Photo Courtesy: Boston Bruins Instagram)

Elmira’s Johnny Beecher scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to Colorado, on Monday. Following one game out of the lineup, Beecher returned to make a major impact for the Bruins. In the 2nd period, the Elmira native dove towards the net, picking up a loose puck and firing a shot past Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, tying the game at 2. In addition to the goal, Beecher dominated in the faceoff dot, winning 7 of his 9 attempts.

Prior to the game, Boston Head Coach Jim Montgomery praised Beecher for his success on faceoffs.

“The faceoffs have been a bit of and issue, said Montgomery. Beecher is excellent at it, and it gives him a great opportunity to be back in the lineup.”

Unfortunately for the Bruins, the teams’ effort was not enough to beat Colorado. Despite the loss, Boston will not have to wait long for another chance to get back in the win column. The Bruins will travel to Arizona for a 9 p.m. matchup with the Coyotes on Tuesday night.

For Beecher, the Elmira native has been no stranger to scoring goals on the road. The 2019 first round draft pick scored 3 goals in 5 games on a road trip in November.