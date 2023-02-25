ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Johnny Beecher had a big game in the AHL on Friday.

(Video courtesy: AHLTV)

Elmira native Johnny Beecher scored four points for the Providence Bruins in their 6-5 overtime win at home against the Charlotte Checkers. The 2019 NHL first round draft pick of the Boston Bruins had a goal and three assists for first-place Providence. The center scored a goal for the Bruins in the first period to tie the game at 1.

Beecher has five goals and 11 assists in 40 games in his first full season in the AHL. The Providence Bruins host the Rochester Americans on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.