ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Boston Bruins prospect Johnny Beecher struck the cage Wednesday night.

Beecher, the 2019 NHL first round pick (30th overall) for Boston, scored a goal for the Providence Bruins in the team’s 4-3 loss on the road in Bridgeport. It was Beecher’s third goal of the season for Providence, the AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins.

After a solid training camp in Boston, Beecher has played in 19 games this season in Providence. For the year, Beecher has also tallied four assists on top of his three goals.

Last season, Beecher appeared in nine games for Providence scoring three goals and notching two assists. Last year’s stint for Beecher came after three seasons at the University of Michigan where the Wolverines made it to the NCAA Frozen Four.

Beecher represented Team USA at the 2022 World Junior Championships as well as two seasons with the U.S. National Development Program. Providence will next host Springfield Saturday at 7:05 pm.