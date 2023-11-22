SUNRISE, FL (WETM) – The Boston Bruins keep winning and Johnny Beecher keeps scoring.

(PHOTO: Boston Bruins Instagram)

For the second consecutive game, Beecher scored a goal as the Bruins surged past the Florida Panthers on the road 3-1. Beecher’s goal gave the Bruins the lead for good in the second period at 2-1 and Boston never looked back.

On the season, the Elmira native Beecher has three goals and one assist in his rookie campaign as the fourth line center of the Bruins. Boston continues to play well and currently has the best record in the NHL at (14-1-3).

The Bruins are next in action Friday at 1 pm when they host the Detroit Red Wings.