BOSTON (WETM) – Johnny Beecher scored his first two goals in the NHL preseason on Saturday.

(Video courtesy: SPORTSNET)

Elmira native Johnny Beecher scored two goals for the Boston Bruins in a 4-0 preseason win at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at TD Garden. The 2019 Bruins NHL first-round draft pick deflected a pass by Derek Forbort off his skate for a goal in the third period to give Boston a 3-0 lead. Beecher added an empty net goal late in the third period for his second goal of the game.

Beecher is on the training camp roster for the Bruins and is trying to earn a roster spot. The center made his NHL preseason debut for Boston last Saturday against the Flyers. The preseason continues for the Bruins on Monday on the road against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 p.m.