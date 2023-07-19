ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Ben Terwilliger continues to work for his pro baseball destiny.

After playing for the Lincoln Salt Dogs in Nebraska earlier this summer, Terwilliger has landed with the Florence Y’alls in the Frontier League playing independent pro baseball. The big right-hander struck out three consecutive batters in Tuesday’s 9-7 win over the New Jersey Jackals. It was the fourth strikeout in four innings of work in Florence for Terwilliger.

The Corning High School grad finished up his final collegiate season at East Carolina University while getting a pre-MLB Draft workout with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 24-year-old stands at 6’4″ and 240 pounds providing a strong presence on the mound in a relief role for Florence.

Ben had 46 strikeouts in 35 innings of work with opponents hitting just .198 against him in 2022. Two summers ago, Terwilliger pitched in the MLB Prospects League in Williamsport.

The Y’alls are back in action Thursday in New Jersey at 6:35 pm.