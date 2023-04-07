HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A big inning at the plate late in the game led the Soaring Eagles to a win at home on Friday.

The Elmira College baseball team broke a 3-3 tie with a six-run eighth inning on their way to a 9-3 win at home against Medaille. Brett Warden hit a go-ahead RBI double to center field to give the Soaring Eagles a 4-3 lead.

Jacob Parker added a two-run single down the left field line to put EC in front 6-3. Logan Pizzullo and Jarod Signorelli each added RBI singles during the big inning as the Purple & Gold won their first Empire 8 Conference game of the season. David Kruis pitched two scoreless innings in relief and struck out three to earn his first win of the season.

Elmira College (4-16) hosts a doubleheader against Medaille (6-14) on Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m.