ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A big first period led first-place Danbury to a second straight win in as many days against Elmira on Sunday.

The Elmira Mammoth got off to a good start but lost to the first-place Danbury Hat Tricks 6-2 at First Arena on Sunday. Stavros Soilis made his way to the net and scored a goal for Elmira less than two minutes into the game to give the Mammoth an early 1-0 lead.

The Hat Tricks answered back less than two minutes later with a goal scored by Egor Borshchev to tie it at 1. Danbury would strike again just over a minute later with a go-ahead goal by Dmitry Kuznetsov. The Hat Tricks would add two power-play goals to take a 4-1 lead at the end of the first period on their way to the two-game series sweep.

The Elmira Mammoth (11-18-3) begin a two-game series at First Arena against the Motor City Rockers on Friday at 7:35 p.m.