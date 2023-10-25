ELMIRA., N.Y. (WETM) – All summer long the submissions rolled in.

18 Sports was proud to present a first-time series called Big Fish Summer. Viewers from all over the region submitted their best catches of the summer and hundreds were shown and recorded. After a four month period of showcasing the best fish of the season, we decided to let you determine the ultimate winner.

Congratulations to Michael Knight for catching this big 48-inch tiger muskie at Waneta Lake in Schuyler County. Knight’s catch is truly a remarkable fish that captures the essence of what the sport of fishing is all about. And, above all, it captures what our Big Fish Summer series represents.

Thank you to all of our submissions and voters on mytwintiers.com/sports. We’re already looking forward to next season of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer. Good luck on the water!