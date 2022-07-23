CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Big Flats finished runner-up at the Section 1 East Tournament on Saturday.

The Big Flats 10-12 year-old Little League All-Stars entered Saturday in Cortland needing two wins against Fayetteville-Manlius in the sectional finals to bring home a sectional title.

The District 6 champs had their big season come to an end with a 15-3 loss to F-M in game one. Lyncoln Bennett scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning for Big Flats to tie the game at 1. F-M regained the lead in the second inning on a three-run home run to center field by Nick Menar to give F-M a 4-1 lead. Menar would go deep again in the third inning with a two-run blast to center to make it an 8-1 game.

Fayetteville-Manlius advances to the state tournament in Penfield on July 26th thru August 2nd. Big Flats won a District 6 title this season and finished the Section 1 East Tournament with a record of 3-2.