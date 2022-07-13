HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Road to Williamsport continues for the Big Flats 10-12 year old All-Stars.

Big Flats defeated Waverly 6-2 to win a District 6 Little League championship on Tuesday at Thorne Street Park in Horseheads. Lyncoln Bennett drove in Johnny Graham on a ground ball to third base to give Big Flats a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Gavin VanGorden and Bennett would score on wild pitches later in the third inning to give Big Flats a 5-0 lead. Jack Pipher would put Waverly on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 5-1.

Big Flats will next play in the Section 1 East tournament.